KIEV Ukraine's parliament approved Oleksander Shlapak, a former economy minister and ex-deputy head of the central bank, as the country's new finance minister on Thursday.

It also confirmed Andriy Deshchitsya as acting foreign minister and Ihor Tenyukh as acting defense minister - they take on their roles on an interim basis because they are named by the president but Ukraine currently has only an interim president.

(Reporting By natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)