KIEV Ukraine's acting president accused Russia of open aggression on Friday and said Moscow was following a similar scenario to the one before it went to war with Georgia in 2008.

Urging President Vladimir Putin to stop "provocations" in the Ukrainian region of Crimea, Oleksander Turchinov drew a comparison to Russia's intervention in Georgia over the breakaway Akhazia region which has a large ethnic Russian population.

"Russia has sent forces into Crimea ... they are working on scenarios which are fully analogous with Abkhazia, when having initiated a military conflict, they started to annex the territory," he said in televised comments.

(Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki, Editing by Timothy Heirtage)