A woman who allegedly abandoned her quadriplegic son in a wooded area near a Philadelphia park last week has been hospitalized in Maryland and will be arrested as soon as she is released, police said on Sunday.

Nyia Parler, 41, who is wanted in Pennsylvania on aggravated assault and other charges, was located late on Saturday in an apartment in Silver Spring, and was taken to a hospital for treatment for an undisclosed condition, police said.

"Once treatment is completed we'll take her before court personnel to begin the extradition process," said Captain Paul Starks, public information officer for the Montgomery County Police.

Parler's 21-year-old disabled son was found by a passerby on Friday night lying on leaves and covered by blankets with his wheelchair and Bible nearby, Philadelphia police said on Saturday. His school and relatives had been worried about him and reported him missing.

He is unable to talk and has cerebral palsy said police, who believe he may have been alone in the wooded area near Cobbs Creek Park for more than five days after his mother went to Maryland to visit a boyfriend. He was treated for dehydration in a Philadelphia hospital.

Starks said that police on Saturday eventually found Parler at the apartment where she was staying in Silver Spring near Washington after a man who identified himself as her boyfriend called police and told them she was there. But when they went to arrest her she had to go to the hospital for an unspecified medical problem.

