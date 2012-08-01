PHOENIX A federal appeals court blocked Arizona on Wednesday from enforcing a newly enacted state ban on most late-term abortions and agreed to review a legal challenge to the statute on an expedited basis.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the injunction two days after a federal judge threw out a lawsuit brought against the Republican-backed measure, which was due to go into effect on Thursday.

The measure bars doctors from performing abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy except in a medical emergency, defined as a case in which an immediate abortion is required to avert the mother's death or a risk of "substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function."

Under the law, physicians found in violation of the ban would face a misdemeanor criminal charge and possible suspension or revocation of their licenses.

Abortion rights advocates have cited the Arizona law as the most extreme version of late-term abortion prohibitions enacted in more than half a dozen states during the past two years.

The Arizona statute was challenged this month by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights in a suit believed to be the first court case brought on behalf of abortion providers testing the constitutionality of such laws.

Although late-term abortions remain relatively rare, six states have put laws into effect in the past two years banning them, based on hotly debated medical research suggesting that a fetus feels pain starting at 20 weeks of gestation. Arizona and two other states have enacted similar laws that have not yet taken effect.

