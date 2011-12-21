Republican Governor John Kasich on Wednesday signed into law a measure that prohibits abortion coverage under the insurance exchange Ohio must create to comply with the U.S. healthcare law championed by President Barack Obama.

The law bans Ohio citizens from being able to purchase insurance through the exchange that includes abortion coverage, even if they pay for it with their own money, said Kellie Copeland, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, who criticized the bill.

"It is appalling that Governor Kasich signed this bill, which clearly violates the Ohio Constitution, into law," said Copeland.

Mike Gonidakis, executive director of Ohio Right to Life, said that while everyone can agree people should have access to healthcare, "we reject the notion that abortion is healthcare because the only measure of 'success' of an abortion procedure is the death of an innocent child."

The American Civil Liberties Union has previously said it would sue the state if the bill became law. (Writing by Mary Wisniewski; Additional reporting by Kim Palmer, Editing by Greg McCune and Xavier Briand)

(Reporting By Will Dunham)