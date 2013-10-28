Jason Aldean poses with his awards for male vocalist of the year and vocal event of the year backstage at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

INDIANAPOLIS Country music star Jason Aldean's tour bus struck and killed a pedestrian early on Monday in southern Indiana, according to local police.

Sheriff Michael Morris said in a statement that Knox County Coroner Gordon Becher confirmed Albert Kennedy, 49, died from trauma to his head and neck after he walked into the middle of the roadway.

Aldean, 36, whose "My Kinda Party" was named album of the year in 2011 at the Country Music Awards, turned to Twitter Monday afternoon to tell fans about the accident.

"With a heavy heart, I'm sad to say that a man passed away last night after stepping out in front of my bus in Indiana," Aldean tweeted.

He added that he was praying for Kennedy's family and friends and asked his fans to do the same.

Morris said Aldean and the driver were the only passengers on the bus when the accident occurred. They have not been detained, but police are examining the bus as part of their investigation.

A full report of the accident should be available in two or three days, Morris said.

