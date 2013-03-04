The scene of a hit and run accident that killed a young couple on the way to the hospital to have their first baby, in New York, March 3, 2013, is pictured in this still image taken from video courtesy of WNBC. REUTERS/WNBC/Handout

The scene of a hit and run accident that killed a young couple on the way to the hospital to have their first baby, in New York, March 3, 2013, is pictured in this still image taken from video courtesy of WNBC. REUTERS/WNBC/Handout

NEW YORK A newborn baby delivered by emergency surgery after his parents were killed in a hit-and-run car accident on their way to the hospital has died, a New York police spokesman said on Monday.

The baby boy succumbed to his injuries overnight at New York's Bellevue Hospital, the spokesman said.

His parents, Raizy and Nachman Glauber, were 21-year-old Orthodox Jews from a close-knit enclave in Williamsburg, in the city's Brooklyn borough, who were expecting their first child.

They were going to the hospital when their taxi was hit broadside by a gray BMW sedan just after midnight on Sunday morning, police said.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene of the accident on foot, leaving his vehicle behind, they said.

Police launched a hunt for the sedan driver and said on Monday afternoon they had identified a suspect: a Brooklyn man who was arrested last week for drunk driving and has a lengthy criminal record that includes murder, robbery and weapons possession.

The suspect, Julio Acevedo, 44, was picked out of a photo lineup by a witness, a police spokesman said. He had not yet been apprehended, the spokesman said.

Family friends told local media that Raizy Glauber was about six months pregnant and had wanted to go to the hospital because she was not feeling well.

Following religious tradition, the baby will be named, circumcised and buried privately later on Monday, said family friend and community leader Isaac Abraham.

Abraham said the newborn weighed only three pounds. He was delivered by cesarean section at Bellevue Hospital, where his mother had been pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

"Had it not been for this coward who caused this accident and ran off, the baby would have been in the mother's womb and lived," he said.

He called on prosecutors to charge the hit-and-run driver with a triple homicide.

Witnesses reported the BMW was traveling at high speed and the taxi was at a stop sign, police said.

A police spokesman made no mention of earlier reports that a female passenger in the BMW also fled the scene.

The taxi driver was treated at a local hospital and released.

A funeral for the baby's parents was held on Sunday in Brooklyn. Mourners overflowed the synagogue and poured onto the surrounding streets. Pallbearers carried the pair of caskets, draped in black velvet.

Raizy Glauber's parents live in Williamsburg, and Nachman Glauber's parents live in Monsey, New York, home to a large community of Orthodox Jews.

Abraham said the baby would be buried in Orange County, New York, which also has a sizable Orthodox Jewish community.

(Additional reporting by Chris Francescani and Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)