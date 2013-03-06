Julio Acevedo, 44, is pictured in this undated NYPD handout photo. Acevedo is wanted by New York police in connection with a two-car accident in New York March 3, 2013 that killed Nachman Glauber, 21, and Raizy Glauber, 21, who were on their way to the hospital to deliver... REUTERS/NYPD/Handout.

NEW YORK New York police on Wednesday said they arrested a suspected hit-and-run driver following a weekend accident that killed a young Orthodox Jewish couple whose baby was later delivered by C-section but then died.

"The suspect has been apprehended," said New York Police Detective Kelly Ort.

Police had earlier identified the suspect as Julio Acevedo, 44, of Brooklyn, who was arrested last week for drunk driving and then released. He has a lengthy criminal record that includes murder, robbery and weapons possession.

Victims Raizy and Nachman Glauber were 21-year-old Orthodox Jews from a close-knit enclave in Williamsburg, in the city's Brooklyn borough, who were expecting their first child.

They were going to the hospital when their taxi was hit broadside by a gray BMW sedan just after midnight on Sunday morning, police said.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene of the accident on foot, leaving his vehicle behind, they said.

Acevedo had been picked out of a photo lineup by a witness, a police spokesman said.

Family friends told local media that Raizy Glauber was about six months pregnant and had wanted to go to the hospital because she was not feeling well.

The baby was delivered by cesarean section at Bellevue Hospital, where his mother had been pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

The taxi driver was treated at a local hospital and released.

