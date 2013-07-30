KANSAS CITY, Missouri Three young children were seriously injured on Tuesday, including two trapped under a car, after the vehicle slammed into a child care center in Kansas City, Missouri, according to local officials.

The children suffered "serious but not life-threatening injuries," and were taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, according to Danny Rotert, Kansas City communications director, who was interviewed on CNN.

One adult was also taken to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Kansas City Police Captain Tye Grant said in an email that a Range Rover had rear-ended a Cadillac, forcing the Cadillac through the front wall of the center. The center had been occupied by about 40 children.

"All the children (at the day care) have been accounted for at this point," said Rotert.

The driver of the Range Rover was hospitalized.

A representative for Children's Mercy Hospital was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)