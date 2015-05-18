An elderly New York man survived a fall into a deep canyon at Yellowstone National Park after he tripped over a stone barrier while trying to take a photograph and plunged backward over a ledge, officials said on Monday.

The 71-year-old park visitor fell 25 feet on Sunday evening into a narrow crevice, where he was able to brace himself before Yellowstone rangers eventually secured and rescued him using ropes and pulleys.

Yellowstone spokeswoman Traci Weaver said it was close to miraculous that the man lived after an accident that could have seen him plunge hundreds of feet to his death in the so-called Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

“There aren’t many places you can fall into the Grand Canyon and actually survive,” she said. “If he had fallen a foot in either direction, there wouldn’t have been anything to stop him.”

The visitor, whose name was withheld, was airlifted to hospital for treatment of what appeared to be an injured hip, Weaver said.

The incident comes less than a year after an 8-year-old girl fell 550 feet to her death after stepping off a trail overlooking the ancient, 1,200-foot canyon.

Just a handful of the roughly 3 million annual visitors die by accident at the national park that spans parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, Yellowstone officials said.

