WASHINGTON The United States expects Afghan President-elect Ashraf Ghani to sign a bilateral security agreement promptly after his inauguration, White House Spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.

Earnest did not specify exactly when Ghani would sign the agreement, which lays out the terms under which U.S. troops may stay in the country after this year.

Ghani will be sworn in on Monday.

