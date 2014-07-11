U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks with Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs chief of protocol Ambassador Hamid Siddiq (L) as Kerry arrives at Kabul International airport in Kabul, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

KABUL U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he hoped to be able to find a solution to Afghanistan's disputed election but cautioned "we can't say that's an automatic at this point".

"We are at a very, very critical moment for Afghanistan," Kerry said hours after he arrived in the Afghan capital for a hastily arranged visit. "The election legitimacy hangs in the balance, the future potential of the transition hangs in the balance, so we have a lot to do."

Kerry will meet rival presidential candidates Abdullah Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani, incumbent President Hamid Karzai and other senior officials, including U.N special representative Jan Kubis.

"Our hopes are that there is a road that can be found that will provide that capacity for the questions to be answered, for people's doubts to be satisfied and hopefully for a future to be defined," Kerry said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Paul Tait)