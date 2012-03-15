SEATTLE A prominent Seattle defense attorney is to represent the U.S. soldier at the center of the Afghanistan massacre in which 16 Afghans, mostly women and children, were killed at the weekend.

John Henry Browne, who represented notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, told Reuters he will represent the soldier, who has not yet been named. It is not known where he will be tried.

Little is known about the soldier, a staff sergeant in the 2-3 Infantry, 3rd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, which is housed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, just south of Seattle.

Lieutenant Colonel Gary Dangerfield, a spokesman at the Lewis-McChord base, said the Pentagon will not release the name of the soldier until he is formally charged.

After serving three tours in Iraq, the sergeant arrived in Afghanistan in December and had been at the Belambai base since February 1. He was moved to Kuwait by U.S. authorities on Wednesday, a legal source told Reuters.

Browne has practiced in the state for 40 years, and specializes in defending people charged with what he calls "serious offenses."

Among those he has defended was Colton Harris-Moore, who became known as the "Barefoot Bandit" and was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in January for a two-year crime spree.

