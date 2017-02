WASHINGTON The Pentaton said on Thursday it had no information so far that casts doubt on the authenticity of a video showing what appear to be Marines urinating on the bodies of dead Taliban in Afghanistan.

"We don't have any indication that it's not authentic," Pentagon spokesman Captain John Kirby said.

"It certainly appears to us to be what it appears to be to you guys... troops urinating on corpses. But there's an investigation process ongoing. We need to let that work its way through to determine all the facts of the case."

(Reporting By Phil Stewart; Editing by Vicki Allen)