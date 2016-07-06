WASHINGTON Representative Mac Thornberry, the Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said on Wednesday that the White House must submit a supplemental funding request immediately to support President Barack Obama's plans to keep 8,400 troops in Afghanistan.

Senator John McCain, who leads the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he welcomed Obama's decision but added in a statement: "That said, when the President himself describes the security situation in Afghanistan as ‘precarious,’ it is difficult to discern any strategic rationale for withdrawing 1,400 U.S. troops by the end of the year."

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)