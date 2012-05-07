Captain Bruce K. Clark, 43, of Spencerport, N.Y., is pictured in an undated U.S. Army handout photo obtained by Reuters May 7, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout

An Army captain who collapsed and died in Afghanistan while communicating with his wife over Skype was not shot and his body showed no immediate evidence of trauma beyond minor abrasions, an Army spokesman said on Monday.

The Virginia-based U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) said its investigation into Captain Bruce Clark's May 1 death is continuing.

"Although we have not completely ruled it out to ensure a complete and thorough investigation is conducted, we do not suspect foul play in the death of Captain Clark at this point in our ongoing investigation," said CID spokesperson Chris Grey.

Clark's family released two statements over the weekend on his death, according to USA Today.

"Bruce's wife tragically witnessed her husband's death during one of their regular Skype video-chats," the family said, according to the newspaper.

"Clark was suddenly knocked forward," the family said. "The closet behind him had a bullet hole in it.

The Army statement did not corroborate that he had been hit.

"Agents conducting the investigation, found no trauma to the body beyond minor abrasions and a possible broken nose most likely caused from Captain Clark striking his face on his desk when he collapsed," Grey said in a statement.

(Reporting By Edith Honan and David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)