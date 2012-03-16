Attorney John Henry Browne (R) and partner attorney Emma Scanlan (L) speak to the media for the first time about their legal representation of the U.S. soldier linked to the killing of 16 Afghan civilians in the Panjwai district of Kandahar, in their Seattle, Washington... REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

WASHINGTON An American soldier believed to have killed more than a dozen Afghan civilians is being transported to a U.S. detention center, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"He is en route to a detention facility in the United States," Captain John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters. He declined to immediately identify the destination.

An attorney for the U.S. staff sergeant accused of killing the 16 villagers on Sunday said his client was being taken to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The soldier had been held in Kuwait after being flown out of Afghanistan on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Missy Ryan)