WASHINGTON The White House on Sunday expressed its concern over a reported shooting of Afghan civilians by a U.S. serviceman, which is likely to inflame tensions between the two countries and could incite violent reprisals.

""We are deeply concerned by the initial reports of this incident and are monitoring the situation closely," said White House National Security Council spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden.

(Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Bill Trott)