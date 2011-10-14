WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said in a letter to Congress Friday he is deploying around 100 U.S. military advisers to Uganda to support regional forces pursuing Joseph Kony and other Lord's Resistance Army commanders.

"I have authorized a small number of combat-equipped U.S. forces to deploy to central Africa to provide assistance to regional forces that are working toward the removal of Joseph Kony from the battlefield," Obama said in the letter.

"The support provided by U.S. forces will enhance regional efforts against the LRA. However, although the U.S. forces are combat-equipped, they will only be providing information, advice, and assistance to partner nation forces, and they will not themselves engage LRA forces unless necessary for self-defense," he said.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Laura MacInnis)