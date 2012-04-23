BOGOTA The Pentagon has suspended security clearances of military personnel implicated in the Colombia prostitution scandal, pending the results of the investigation, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Monday.

U.S. Secret Service and military personnel allegedly took as many as 21 women back to their beachfront hotel on the night of April 11-12, ahead of President Barack Obama's trip to the seaside city of Cartagena to attend the Summit of the Americas.

They were discovered when one woman complained about money, leading to the involvement of the local police.

"We have suspended the security clearances of individuals there, pending results of this investigation," Panetta told reporters traveling with him on his flight to Colombia.

