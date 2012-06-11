WASHINGTON For the first time, the U.S. government will release its crop forecasts while U.S. commodities markets are open, creating the potential on Tuesday of split-second price gyrations as traders and computer-driven programs respond to key figures.

Until now, traders had an hour or two to digest the reports before markets opened. But in the past few weeks, U.S. futures exchanges opted to operate 21 or 22 hours a day, including the early-morning release of the monthly U.S. crop report.

While there is concern about whether the Agriculture Department has enough computer capacity to meet Internet demand for its data, Citigroup analyst Sterling Smith said other markets provided a guideline of the likely response to the live release.

I would expect it will be a bond room reaction," said Smith, using the example of trading in Treasury bonds on release of the monthly U.S. jobless report. "You'll see an immediate knee-jerk move. Within 10 to 12 minutes of the report, (trading will probably be) tracking where it's going."

Analysts expect USDA to reduce its estimate of the winter wheat crop due to hot and dry weather in the past few weeks and to forecast a tightening corn supply. The data is set for release at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The headline figures, such as crop and stockpile size, will fuel trading initially when USDA releases its report, said Newedge Group analyst Don Cekander. "Beyond that, they go for the supply and demand (tables) from the (USDA) Web site."

"There have been times the trade has had trouble getting WASDE right away when they wanted it," said Cekander, referring to the 40-page World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, a companion to the crop report, which runs 32 pages in June.

USDA said it would monitor electronic demand for its reports to see if more capacity is needed. It made no change to its system ahead of the June report. Two press aides did not respond to questions about the volume of traffic that can be handled.

"Regarding our report tomorrow: We look forward to ensuring that users of USDA commodity estimates and forecasts continue to access to our data at the same time," USDA said in a statement.

USDA will accept suggestions through July 8 on what time of day it should release its major reports, such as the crop estimates. There are indications it may switch to release at midmorning, when U.S. futures markets are at full volume and price volatility would be dampened.

The Labor Department plans to change the rules for release of its jobless report in July, so that news agencies use government-owned equipment, rather than their own. Labor officials say they want to prevent security breaches, but news agencies say the new system will create minute, but disruptive, delays in publishing the keenly watched report.

(Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)