Drought-damaged ears of corn and dry, brown stalks are seen in a field near Georgetown, Illinois July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Karl Plume

WASHINGTON The House of Representatives will act on aid to livestock producers hurt by the worst drought in half a century, Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday, but there was no agreement on how to do it with Congress a week away from its summer vacation.

Two-thirds of the continental United States was under moderate to exceptional drought with 40 percent of U.S. counties declared agricultural disaster areas. While crop insurance will aid many growers, livestock producers with drought-stunted pastures face skyrocketing feed prices.

The Obama administration has opened environmentally fragile land, normally off-limits, for haying and grazing but can do little else. Programs that allowed the Agriculture Department to share the cost of livestock feed or to help fruit, vegetable and tree farmers expired at the end of 2011.

"I do believe the House will address the livestock disaster program that unfortunately in the last farm bill was only authorized for four years," said Boehner, who directs legislation in the House.

Boehner said Republican leaders were working with the Agriculture Committee "on an appropriate path forward." A press aide for House Agriculture Committee chairman Frank Lucas said there was no decision on a legislative vehicle.

The House may vote on "programs related to disaster assistance under the expiring farm bill legislation" at the middle or end of next week, said Eric Cantor, the No 2 Republican in the House, in setting the agenda for floor action. The House will recess until Sept 10 at the end of next week.

While a stand-alone disaster bill was possible, some farm lobbyists say disaster aid could be wrapped into a one-year extension of the 2008 farm law, which expires on September 30. There is little chance for Congress to agree on a new law by then.

"I think it's going to be an extension bill with disaster relief as a fig leaf to move it forward," said Ferd Hoefner of the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, a small-farm advocacy group.

The head of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Democrat Debbie Stabenow, said a disaster bill from the House could become a vehicle for writing a final House-Senate version of the farm bill.

"If the House intends to send us a bill that will be used to negotiate the farm bill during August, I am open to that approach," said Stabenow. She said a short-term extension of current law is a bad idea.

Cantor declined to say when the House would vote on a new five-year farm law that would cost nearly $500 billion, most of it for food stamps for the poor. Republican leaders have side-tracked the House farm bill, which has so much opposition it probably would be defeated if put to a vote.

Steny Hoyer, the assistant Democratic leader in the House, said "Republicans could not get their act together," so they were sitting on the farm bill. Some Tea Party-influenced Republicans want deeper cuts in the farm bill, which proposes the deepest cut in food stamps since the 1990s.

Lawmakers resorted to six short-term extensions of farm law before the 2008 law was completed, one year later than intended.

Major farm groups prefer passage of a five-year farm bill this year rather than an extension of the current law. Pressure for budget cuts are expected to increase in the new year.

An extension would wipe out reforms approved by the Senate in farm subsidies and crop insurance, but avert a fight over cutting food stamps while unemployment rates are high. One of the major reforms in the House and Senate farm bills is elimination of the $5 billion a year "direct payment" subsidy paid to cotton, grain and soybeans growers regardless of need.

(Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by Neil Stempleman and David Gregorio)