WASHINGTON The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday said it would appeal a ruling by an administrative law judge in the case against the operator of a small commercial drone, that could favor the use of more unmanned aircraft.

In a statement, the FAA said it was appealing Thursday's ruling, which rejected a fine against the operator for filming a commercial using a drone, to the full National Transportation Safety Board.

"This decision could impact the safe operation of the national airspace system and the safety of people and property on the ground," the FAA said.

