WASHINGTON The U.S. Air Force is still working through details of a long-awaited contract for a new long-range strike bomber, and expects to award a contract in the "next couple of months," a top U.S. Air Force official said Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Arnold Bunch, military deputy to Air Force acquisition chief Bill LaPlante, told a subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee, the service was taking its time to ensure the decision was thoroughly vetted.

"It's not schedule driven. It’s fact and decision point driven. We're being very thorough," Bunch said. "My hope is that it’s within the next couple of months. We still have details that we have to go through."

