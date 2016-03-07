Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars: DMV
Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Air Force on Monday said it would take "money and time" to cancel and restructure a development contract chosen for Northrop Grumman Corp's (NOC.N) work on the new B-21 bomber.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James said the service was working to address questions raised by Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain about the Northrop contract, which he fears could leave the U.S. government liable for potential cost increases on the program.
James said the contract had already been signed, and it would potentially raise the cost to cancel and then redo that deal.
TOKYO Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.