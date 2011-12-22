UPS employees load containers onto an aircraft at the World Port air hub during a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner in Louisville, Kentucky September 26, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Unionized pilots at UPS Inc will seek a court order to force U.S. regulators to include cargo pilots in a new regulation aimed at preventing pilot fatigue.

The Independent Pilots Association said it would file a federal lawsuit on Thursday, a day after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) finalized the rule.

Details of the case or where it would be filed were not immediately available.

The FAA exempted cargo companies from the rule, which sets new limits on scheduling for pilots at passenger airlines to ensure they get adequate rest.

Regulators said that including cargo haulers like UPS and FedEx Corp would cost industry an extra $300 million over 10 years. The regulation is expected to cost passenger airlines $297 million over the same period.

The FAA had no immediate comment on the lawsuit.

(Reporting By John Crawley; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)