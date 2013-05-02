NEWARK A wide-body jet clipped the tail of a smaller plane as they were taxiing for departure at Newark international airport, but no injuries were reported, federal officials said on Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation of the Wednesday night accident involving a Scandinavian Airlines jet carrying 252 people a ExpressJet holding 31 passengers.

The wing of the SAS Airbus 330, en route to Oslo, Norway, was turning right onto a taxiway when it clipped the tail of the regional Embraer E145 plane, which was headed for Nashville at 7:24 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries were reported. The ExpressJet flight was towed back to the gate, while the SAS flight taxied to the gate.

Scandinavian Airlines System spokesperson Rebecka Sodergren said some passengers were rebooked immediately, while others had to stay overnight in the Newark area. She said technicians were inspecting the plane to see if they can fly back to Oslo Thursday night.

Officials with ExpressJet, operated by Skywest Inc, were not immediately available for comment.

