Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts: Bloomberg
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON The chief executive of discount carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE.O) said on Thursday he has no concerns about pilot availability in United States for next couple of years, but is worried about staffing in the longer term.
"We're actively hiring pilots now and we are currently not having a problem attracting qualified pilots," Spirit's Ben Baldanza told Reuters in an interview at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's aviation summit.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs)
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
BADEN BADEN, Germany Wary of their first official encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump's blustery trade agenda, the world's top finance officials were relieved to find new Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin polite and business-like over the weekend.
U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.