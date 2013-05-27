A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly made "unusual statements" and tried to open an airliner's emergency door in flight, the FBI said.

Alexander Michael Herrera allegedly tried to open an exit row door on Alaska Airlines Flight 132 as it was descending to Portland, Oregon, International Airport, the FBI said in a statement.

Passengers and crew members told police "the man made unusual statements prior to the incident and then attempted to open the door," the FBI said.

Passenger and crew members subdued Herrera and restrained him. Herrera faces federal charges of interfering with a flight crew. No one was injured in the incident.

The flight originated in Anchorage, Alaska, the statement said.

Herrera, who is believed to be from Arizona, was being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center. He likely will appear on Tuesday before a federal magistrate in Portland, the statement said.

