LOS ANGELES A United SkyWest Airlines regional jet that was unable to extend part of its landing gear safely touched down at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday with 43 people on board, officials said.

The plane, which the airline identified as SkyWest Flight 5316 operating as United Express, came to a rest tilting to one side with its left wing pressed against the tarmac. The right side of the aircraft appeared to be upright.

The pilot of the plane, which was traveling from Monterey, California, to Los Angeles, did not report any injuries among the people on board, who all deplaned onto the runway after the emergency landing, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email.

The jet was unable to extend its left main landing gear anthe pilot reported the mechanical problem on approach, officials said.

Firefighters, police officers and other emergency workers were lined up along the runway as the plane made its emergency landing, airport officials said in a statement.

Mechanics will inspect the airplane, a Bombardier Inc CRJ200 with three crew members and 40 passengers, to determine what caused the problem, SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow said in an email.

After the emergency landing, passengers were taken by bus to a terminal building, Alvarado said.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Christian Plumb and Andrew Hay)