The security and ticketing area in a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport was shut down on Tuesday after a suspicious item was found, a spokeswoman for the airport said.

The suspicious item was spotted at about 3:45 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time in the screening area of Terminal One at the massive airport, prompting the temporary shutdown of that part of the airport only, said spokeswoman Amanda Parsons.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)