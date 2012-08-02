Passengers join the queue for security screenings at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport August 10, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen J. Carrera

CHICAGO The Transportation Security Administration temporarily suspended passenger screening in one part of Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Thursday as agents conducted a "suspicious activity" investigation.

The TSA closed its security checkpoint at Terminal 2 but did not evacuate the facility, which remains open to inbound and outbound flights, said Gregg Cunningham with the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The suspicious activity was not immediately explained.

Passengers with flights leaving from Terminal 2 are being sent to a nearby terminal for security screening and then being allowed back into Terminal 2.

O'Hare is one of the world's busiest airports.

(Reporting by James Kelleher)