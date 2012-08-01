SAN ANTONIO The San Antonio International Airport was evacuated for about 90 minutes on Wednesday after a caller said three bombs were planted in a parking garage, but police did not find anything dangerous.

"We have cleared all sections of the parking garage," San Antonio Police spokesman Sergeant Javier Salazar said. Police were on the scene investigating.

The terminals were reopened around 4 p.m. local time. But airport officials said they believed it would take several hours for the flights to resume as scheduled because evacuated passengers have to go back through security.

"A caller reported three vehicles in a lower level of the parking garage contained bombs," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. Bomb-sniffing dogs were sent to check the vehicles.

While the two terminals were evacuated, air conditioned city buses were brought in to keep waiting passengers cool. Temperatures at the airport reached 100 F (38 C) on Tuesday.

Airport spokesman Rich Johnson said about 1,000 people were evacuated, including employees and passengers waiting for flights.

(Reporting By Jim Forsyth; Writing by Greg McCune and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Sandra Maler and Stacey Joyce)