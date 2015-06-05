Less than a week in office as mayor of Akron, Ohio, Garry Moneypenny said on Friday he would not seek election this year to the post because of his inappropriate behavior with a city employee who had come into his office to congratulate him on his new job.

"In the emotion of the moment, I turned a goodbye hug into a too personal encounter," Moneypenny told a news conference, without offering further details of the incident.

"She was rightfully offended, as she should be. I clearly crossed a line," he said.

Moneypenny, the former president of the City Council, became mayor on Sunday with the abrupt resignation of Mayor Don Plusquellic. The former mayor had a running battle with the local Beacon Journal newspaper, which had raised questions about his character.

Moneypenny said he will serve out the remainder of Plusquellic's term and will not seek election in November.

He told reporters he has apologized to the employee and his family for the incident, and is offering his apology to the residents of Akron.

