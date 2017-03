BIRMINGHAM, Alabama The Alabama House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, according to a state lawmaker.

The bill passed by a vote of 73 to 29, according to State Rep. Paul Lee, a Republican, who spoke to Reuters from the house floor. The measure now goes to the Senate.

