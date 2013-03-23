MOBILE, Alabama A falling sign killed a 10-year-old boy at a recently renovated airport near Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday and injured several other people including the boy's mother, authorities said.

Luke Bresette, 10, of Overland Park, Kansas, was pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner's office, following the incident at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Confirmation of the identities of the others reported injured was not immediately available.

The Birmingham News reported that Bresette was traveling with his parents and three brothers. His mother, identified as Heather Bresette, and the three brothers, were taken to the UAB Hospital and Children's Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

A spokeswoman at UAB Hospital said Heather Bresette was "under evaluation," but declined to give further information. A Children's Hospital spokeswoman said they do not have any information about anyone named Bresette.

The Birmingham News said the family was waiting for a connecting flight at the time of the accident.

Officers from the Birmingham Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance at the airport, shortly after 1:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT), police spokesman Sergeant Johnny Williams said.

"Medical staff from the fire department responded and transported the injured people to hospitals. It is our understanding that some type of sign or display did fall, injuring some people," Williams said.

Calls to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth airport, which reopened a terminal on March 13 after a refurbishment, and to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion were not immediately returned.

