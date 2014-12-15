The final of three inmates who broke out of an Alabama county jail after overpowering a guard in a weekend escape has been captured, authorities said on Monday.

Demarcus Woodard, 23, who is charged with capital murder, was caught late Sunday or early Monday in Tuscaloosa, said Choctaw County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Kenneth Thomas.

Authorities had earlier caught Gemayel Culbert, 32, also charged with capital murder, and Justin Gordon, 23, charged with robbery.

The three escaped from the Choctaw County jail early on Saturday, authorities have said.

Culbert was captured on Sunday in Sumter County in west central Alabama. Gordon was taken into custody without incident after being spotted in a parking lot on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, authorities have said.

Thomas was not able to provide details on Woodard's capture.

The men escaped from the jail in the rural southwestern Alabama town of Butler after attacking a guard who entered a shared cell to check on an inmate who was vomiting, authorities have said. The inmates stole the guard's keys and mobile phone, then fled on foot.

The guard, who was tackled and choked, was treated at a hospital and released.

