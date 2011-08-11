A general view of the city of Birmingham, Alabama, August 9, 2011. Alabama's Jefferson County submitted a second offer to creditors in an attempt to settle its $3.14 billion sewer bond debt, the county commission president said on August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama The creditors for a $3.2 billion sewer bond debt in Alabama's Jefferson County are on the verge of meeting a key county demand in debt talks, court-appointed water system receiver John Young said on Thursday.

The creditors who include JP Morgan Chase will match or better a county proposal limiting the extent of sewer rate increases needed as part of an overall package to settle the debt, Young told Reuters.

The county and creditors are engaged in talks aimed at shaping the outline of a debt deal ahead of a meeting on Friday at which the county could decide to file for what would be the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

"I can confirm that a proposal (by the creditors) should be delivered to the (county) commissioners in the next two to three hours with numbers that will meet or be lower than the sewer rate increases proposed by the county," Young said.

He gave no details but said he was speaking by telephone from a debt meeting in New York.

Sewer rates have emerged as a major potential sticking point to a deal, because many of the county's 660,000 residents are resistant to big increases to already high sewer rates as part of any debt deal.

