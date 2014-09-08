The mayor of one of Alabama's largest "dry" cities - where the sale of alcohol is still banned - has been arrested on a drunken driving charge, authorities said on Monday.

Don Hall, mayor of Hartselle, about 25 miles southwest of Huntsville, was arrested on Friday and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said.

Hartselle, with a population of about 14,500, last voted to keep its ban on alcohol sales in place in 2012, with Hall in support of keeping the city dry, the Alabama Media Group reported.

Hartselle is in Morgan County, one of 25 Alabama counties with alcohol sales bans in place.

But with cities of at least 1,000 residents able to opt out, only one county - rural Clay County, in eastern Alabama - is completely dry, according to the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

Hall is free on a $1,000 bond, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said. He did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

