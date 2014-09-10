Timothy Ray Jones Jr, 32, is seen in an undated picture provided by the Smith County Sheriff's Department in Smith County, Mississippi. REUTERS/Smith County Sheriff's Department/Handout

CHARLESTON S.C. A man accused of killing his five children in South Carolina and driving their corpses through several states before dumping them in garbage bags in Alabama will be charged with murder, law enforcement authorities said on Wednesday.

Timothy Ray Jones Jr., 32, confessed to the killings of the children, ages 8 and under, but did not reveal a motive, authorities said.

On Tuesday, he led police to the decomposed bodies, which had been stuffed in garbage bags and left near a logging road about 50 miles southwest of Montgomery, authorities added.

"This case has been a nightmare," Lewis McCarty, sheriff of South Carolina's Lexington County, told a news conference on Wednesday. "In all my years of law enforcement, I have never seen a case like this."

The children, whose names will not be released until autopsies are performed, were reported missing by their mother on Sept. 3 and were last seen with their father on Aug. 28, authorities said.

An Amber alert was not issued because Jones, who was divorced from the children's mother, had legal custody of them, said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.

Speaking to reporters gathered at their home in Amory, Mississippi, Jones' parents said they were grieving for their grandchildren and their son, who Jones' father said is not a "monster."

"Please remember our little Tim was a very loving father, brother and son," Tim Jones Sr. said.

"We don't have all the answers and we don't know if we ever will," Jones Sr. added.

Jones appears to have killed the children shortly after they were last seen and then began driving a circuitous route that according to computer tracking included South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi, authorities said.

He confessed to the killings to authorities in Smith County, Mississippi, after he was pulled over on Saturday at a driver's license checkpoint and arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance, according to Charlie Crumpton, sheriff of Mississippi's Smith County

Authorities found in Jones' vehicle what appeared to be synthetic marijuana and chemicals used to make crystal methamphetamine, as well as the presence of what appeared to be bleach, hydrochloric acid, blood and possible bodily fluids, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said.

Jones was interviewed by Mississippi authorities for two nights, his mood shifting repeatedly and dramatically, and confessed only after police told him they could prove he was lying, Crumpton said.

"He was saying, 'The kids have been taken care of, there's not a problem,'" Crumpton said.

Jones, a 2011 graduate of Mississippi State University with a computer engineering degree, is expected to be extradited to South Carolina by Thursday, officials said.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services received a report on Aug. 7 of Jones having abused the children. Authorities interviewed Jones and the children but saw no evidence of abuse or that the children were in imminent danger, the department said.

(Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Additional reporting by Therese Apel in Jackson, Mississippi; Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky, Will Dunham and Eric Beech)