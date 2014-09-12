Timothy Ray Jones is seen in an undated picture provided by the Smith County Sheriff's Department in Smith County, Mississippi. REUTERS/Smith County Sheriff's Department/Handout

CHARLESTON S.C. A South Carolina man was arrested on murder charges on Thursday after police said he killed his five children at their home, loaded their bodies in his vehicle, and drove to Alabama and dumped them in plastic trash bags in the woods.

Authorities in Lexington County, South Carolina, took Timothy Ray Jones Jr., 32, into custody after he was transported back from Mississippi, where he had been held since Saturday on unrelated charges.

A coroner ruled the deaths of the children, aged 1 to 8, as homicides based on preliminary autopsy results, but said authorities were still trying to determine how they died.

Arrest warrants allege that Jones "willfully and maliciously killed his five children by violent means at his Lexington home," Lexington County Sheriff Lewis McCarty said.

Jones, who worked for Intel in Columbia, South Carolina, and had a criminal record in Illinois, is due in court on Friday morning for a first appearance, officials said.

He had legal custody of the children after divorcing their mother, who reported them missing on Sept. 3. But detectives believe Jones killed his children about a week earlier after picking them up from school and day care, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Following Jones' arrest after he was pulled over at a driver's license checkpoint in Mississippi, police said he confessed to the slayings and led them to his children's decomposing bodies off a rural logging road near Camden, Alabama.

Records released by South Carolina's Department of Social Services earlier on Thursday indicated that child protection workers had visited the Jones family at least a dozen times since 2011 in response to reports of abuse and neglect.

Child welfare workers began visiting the family when there were only three children, and continued through their mother's last two pregnancies, as well as after Jones reported his wife had left him "for a younger man."

The visits stopped for a time after the autumn of 2012, when workers said Jones took the children to Mississippi, where he had relatives. The state resumed contact in May after a report that Jones was beating the children, records show. Jones said he had grabbed a child by the back of the shirt and lifted him up because he destroyed his brother's toy.

The children said their father spanked them and made them do pushups for punishment, but they did not appear afraid of him, according to workers, who never removed them from his care.

In notes about their most recent visit on Aug. 7, social workers said Jones seemed overwhelmed. But after investigating a report that he was beating the children and not feeding them enough, workers did not find them to be in immediate danger.

In 2002, Jones was sentenced in McHenry County, Illinois, to prison time for charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, burglary, forgery and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was released in 2003.

