BIRMINGHAM, Ala. An Alabama woman convicted of murder for running her granddaughter to death was spared the death penalty when a judge instead sentenced her on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a court official said.

Joyce Garrard, 50, was convicted in March in the 2012 death of Savannah Hardin, 9, with the jury recommending that she spend the rest of her life in prison.

(Reporting by Wayne Hester; Writing by Jonathan Kaminsky)