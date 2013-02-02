An FBI official stands at a roadblock near Destiny Church, the scene of a shooting and hostage taking, in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. A gunman boarded an Alabama school bus ferrying children home from school on Tuesday and fatally shot the driver before fleeing with a young child and holing up in an underground bunker, Alabama media reported. Sheriff's officials confirmed that one person had been killed in a shooting involving a school bus in Alabama's Dale County but gave scant details other than to say that a child was present at the scene in Midland City. REUTERS/Phil Sears

An undated handout photo of school bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr., provided by Dale County Board of Education in Ozark, Alabama January 30, 2013. Poland was fatally shot after a gunman boarded a bus ferrying more than 20 children home from school Tuesday, taking a 6-year old kindergarten student, fleeing the scene and is holed up in an underground bunker. REUTERS/Dale County Board of Eductation/Handout

A sign and crosses honoring the memory of bus driver Charles Poland is erected during a candlelight vigil at City Hall in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. The vigil honored the memory of bus driver Poland, and showed support for the release of a five-year-old boy held hostage in a bunker by Poland's alleged killer. REUTERS/Phil Sears

A black wreath in honor of murdered school bus driver Charles Poland is attached to a fence at the entrance to the Dale County Bus Barn on Highway 27 outside Ozark, Alabama, near Midland City, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Sears

Jimmy Lee Dykes is shown in this undated handout photo release by the Alabama Department of Safety February 1, 2013. The man is suspected of shooting a school bus driver to death and taking a five-year-old boy hostage in an underground bunker as the standoff with police continues in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Alabama Department of Safety/Handout

MIDLAND CITY, Alabama Efforts to free a 5-year-old boy from a gunman in an underground bunker, where he fled after killing the boy's school bus driver, were shrouded in secrecy on Saturday as the standoff in rural Alabama dragged into a fifth straight day.

Police sources said the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team, often described as federal law enforcement's only full-time counterterrorism unit, was leading negotiations aimed at securing the boy's safe release.

But FBI officials have declined to comment, referring calls to local authorities who have been extremely tight-lipped, providing few official updates on the situation.

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson, chief spokesman for local law enforcement officials in Midland City, told a brief news conference on Saturday that authorities had been "in constant communication" with the suspect, who was officially identified on Friday as 65-year-old Jimmy Lee Dykes.

A retired trucker and Vietnam veteran, Dykes is the man police believe responsible for fatally shooting bus driver Charles Albert Poland, 66, on Tuesday and then taking one of Poland's more than 20 child passengers hostage as they rode home from school.

The incident came against the backdrop of a debate about gun control that has galvanized the nation since the shooting deaths of 20 children and six adults at a Connecticut elementary school in December.

Olson declined to disclose any specific demands made by Dykes, saying only that he had allowed the authorities to provide coloring books, toys and medication for the kindergartner, who reportedly suffers from autism or Asperger's Syndrome.

Dykes also assured the authorities that he had blankets and electric heaters in the bunker to protect the boy from cold overnight temperatures, Olson said.

"I want to thank him for taking care of our child. This is very important," Olson said.

He offered no further comment but one law enforcement source, explaining perhaps why so little information is being shared with reporters, told Reuters that Dykes has access to television news inside his bunker.

According to his neighbors, Dykes moved into the Midland City area about two years ago and was often seen patrolling his property at night with a gun and a flashlight.

He kept mostly to himself and had spent a lot of time building the subterranean bunker near the trailer where he lived, several neighbors have told reporters.

Ronda Wilbur, a neighbor who has described Dykes as a "mean man" who beat one of her dogs to death with a lead pipe, said she thought he had been planning something for a long time.

"I had always figured he was more or less a wacko survivalist, but it's obvious that this had been very well thought out and arranged," Wilbur told a local ABC television news affiliate.

Dykes had been scheduled to appear for a bench trial on Wednesday after his arrest last month on a menacing charge involving one of his neighbors.

(Writing and additional reporting by Tom Brown; editing by Gunna Dickson)