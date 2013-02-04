An FBI official stands at a roadblock near Destiny Church, the scene of a shooting and hostage taking, in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. A gunman boarded an Alabama school bus ferrying children home from school on Tuesday and fatally shot the driver before fleeing with a young child and holing up in an underground bunker, Alabama media reported. Sheriff's officials confirmed that one person had been killed in a shooting involving a school bus in Alabama's Dale County but gave scant details other than to say that a child was present at the scene in Midland City. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Jimmy Lee Dykes is shown in this undated handout photo release by the Alabama Department of Safety February 1, 2013. The man is suspected of shooting a school bus driver to death and taking a five-year-old boy hostage in an underground bunker as the standoff with police continues in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Alabama Department of Safety/Handout

A Dale County Alabama Sheriff's deputy talks to a driver at a roadblock near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

Mark Jackson and Renae Douglas take part in a candlelight vigil at City Hall in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. The vigil honored the memory of bus driver Charles Poland, and showed support for the release of a five-year-old boy held hostage in a bunker by Poland's alleged murderer. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Mileah Lomaneck and Whitley Riley light candles during a candlelight vigil at City Hall in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. The vigil honored the memory of bus driver Charles Poland, and showed support for the release of a five-year-old boy held hostage in a bunker by Poland's alleged killer. REUTERS/Phil Sears

An undated handout photo of school bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr., provided by Dale County Board of Education in Ozark, Alabama January 30, 2013. Poland was fatally shot after a gunman boarded a bus ferrying more than 20 children home from school Tuesday, taking a 6-year old kindergarten student, fleeing the scene and is holed up in an underground bunker. REUTERS/Dale County Board of Eductation/Handout

A sign and crosses honoring the memory of bus driver Charles Poland is erected during a candlelight vigil at City Hall in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. The vigil honored the memory of bus driver Poland, and showed support for the release of a five-year-old boy held hostage in a bunker by Poland's alleged killer. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Over a hundred people gathered at City Hall for a candlelight vigil in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. The vigil honored the memory of bus driver Charles Poland, and showed support for the release of a five-year-old boy held hostage in a bunker by Poland's alleged killer. REUTERS/Phil Sears

A black wreath in honor of murdered school bus driver Charles Poland is attached to a fence at the entrance to the Dale County Bus Barn on Highway 27 outside Ozark, Alabama, near Midland City, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Sears

People arrive for the funeral for bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. Ozark Civic Center near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. Mourners in the small town of Midland City, Alabama, gathered on Sunday to bury a school bus driver slain during the abduction of a child taken captive and held for a sixth day by a gunman in an underground bunker. REUTERS/Phil Sears (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME OBITUARY)

A hearse containing the body of bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. heads down South Union Ave. in Ozark to the burial site near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME OBITUARY)

A line of school buses in the procession to the gravesite after the funeral for bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. at Ozark Civic Center, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME OBITUARY)

Aaron Poland, son of murdered bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr., hugs and kisses his mom Mary Janice Poland moments after the casket containing Poland Jr.'s body is presented at Ozark Civic Center, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Hundreds of people attend the funeral for bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. at Ozark Civic Center, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Sherry Johnson Parker and her daughter Olivia Parker hold signs along Highway 231 asking drivers to pray for Ethan, a 5-year-old boy taken hostage five days ago, after a bus driver was shot and killed near Midland City, Alabama February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

MIDLAND CITY, Alabama A man who killed a school bus driver and then held a 5-year-old boy hostage in an underground bunker in rural Alabama for nearly a week was killed on Monday and the child was plucked to safety without injury, law enforcement officials said.

FBI agents entered the bunker to rescue the child after fearing that he was in "imminent danger," said Steve Richardson, special agent in charge in Mobile.

Negotiations with the suspect, identified as 65-year-old Jimmy Lee Dykes, had deteriorated during the previous 24 hours, Richardson said during a televised news conference.

"Mr. Dykes was observed holding a gun," the FBI agent said.

The rescue of the boy came on the seventh day of a standoff that drew national media coverage and gripped a rural corner of southeast Alabama with dread.

The drama began when Dykes, a retired trucker and veteran of the war in Vietnam, seized the kindergarten student last Tuesday after boarding a school bus and killing its driver with four shots from a 9 mm handgun, local sheriff's department officials said.

Dykes fled with the child, identified only as Ethan, to a homemade bunker on the man's property down a dirt road.

The child was being treated on Monday at a local hospital, but was physically unharmed, Richardson said. The boy is due to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday and, by all accounts, was taken by Dykes at random.

It was not immediately clear how Dykes died.

A local law enforcement source said a stun or flash grenade was detonated as part of the operation to free the boy, but further details were not immediately released.

The hostage-taking came amid heightened concerns about gun violence and school safety across the United States after the December shooting deaths of 20 children and six adults at a Connecticut elementary school.

Law enforcement officials had offered few insights about Dykes and their negotiations with him ahead of the rescue just after 3 p.m. local time.

Earlier on Monday, Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson said the gunman had a "very complex" story to tell.

"Based on our discussion with Mr. Dykes, he feels like he has a story that's important to him, although it's very complex. And we try to make a safe environment for all for that," Olson said, without elaborating.

The sheriff's office previously had thanked Dykes for allowing them to deliver medication, coloring books and toys to the boy, who is said to suffer from Asperger's Syndrome and attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder.

(Reporting by Tom Brown and Colleen Jenkins; editing by Dan Grebler, G Crosse, Andrew Hay)