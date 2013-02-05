An FBI official stands at a roadblock near Destiny Church, the scene of a shooting and hostage taking, in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. A gunman boarded an Alabama school bus ferrying children home from school on Tuesday and fatally shot the driver before fleeing with a young child and holing up in an underground bunker, Alabama media reported. Sheriff's officials confirmed that one person had been killed in a shooting involving a school bus in Alabama's Dale County but gave scant details other than to say that a child was present at the scene in Midland City. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Law enforcement officials work the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. A gunman suspected of fatally shooting an Alabama school bus driver before holing up in an underground bunker with a young child is a Vietnam veteran with anti-government views, authorities and an organization that tracks hate groups said. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Law enforcement officials direct traffic at a roadblock at the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. A gunman suspected of fatally shooting an Alabama school bus driver before holing up in an underground bunker with a young child is a Vietnam veteran with anti-government views, authorities and an organization that tracks hate groups said. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Jimmy Lee Dykes is shown in this undated handout photo release by the Alabama Department of Safety February 1, 2013. The man is suspected of shooting a school bus driver to death and taking a five-year-old boy hostage in an underground bunker as the standoff with police continues in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Alabama Department of Safety/Handout

Law enforcement officials from the FBI work the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. A gunman suspected of fatally shooting an Alabama school bus driver before holing up in an underground bunker with a young child is a Vietnam veteran with anti-government views, authorities and an organization that tracks hate groups said. REUTERS/Phil Sears

A Dale County Alabama Sheriff's deputy talks to a driver at a roadblock near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

Mark Jackson and Renae Douglas take part in a candlelight vigil at City Hall in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. The vigil honored the memory of bus driver Charles Poland, and showed support for the release of a five-year-old boy held hostage in a bunker by Poland's alleged murderer. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Law enforcement personnel walk away from the perimeter of the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. A gunman boarded an Alabama school bus ferrying children home from school on Tuesday and fatally shot the driver before fleeing with a young child and holing up in an underground bunker, Alabama media reported. Sheriff's officials confirmed that one person had been killed in a shooting involving a school bus in Alabama's Dale County but gave scant details other than to say that a child was present at the scene in Midland City. REUTERS/Phil Sears

An undated handout photo of school bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr., provided by Dale County Board of Education in Ozark, Alabama January 30, 2013. Poland was fatally shot after a gunman boarded a bus ferrying more than 20 children home from school Tuesday, taking a 6-year old kindergarten student, fleeing the scene and is holed up in an underground bunker. REUTERS/Dale County Board of Eductation/Handout

Over a hundred people gathered at City Hall for a candlelight vigil in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. The vigil honored the memory of bus driver Charles Poland, and showed support for the release of a five-year-old boy held hostage in a bunker by Poland's alleged killer. REUTERS/Phil Sears

A black wreath in honor of murdered school bus driver Charles Poland is attached to a fence at the entrance to the Dale County Bus Barn on Highway 27 outside Ozark, Alabama, near Midland City, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Sears

Law enforcement officials including the FBI are driven onto the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

A line of school buses in the procession to the gravesite after the funeral for bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. at Ozark Civic Center, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME OBITUARY)

Hundreds of people attend the funeral for bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. at Ozark Civic Center, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Law enforcement officials continue to man a command center set up at Destiny Church near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking that happened five days ago near Midland City, Alabama February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Sherry Johnson Parker and her daughter Olivia Parker hold signs along Highway 231 asking drivers to pray for Ethan, a 5-year-old boy taken hostage five days ago, after a bus driver was shot and killed near Midland City, Alabama February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Law enforcement officials continue to man a command center in the evening near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking that happened five days ago near Midland City, Alabama February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Law enforcement officials continue to man a command center in the evening near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking that happened five days ago near Midland City, Alabama February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson (C), answers questions from the media during a press conference near Midland City, Alabama, February 4, 2013. Authorities killed a gunman holding a 5-year-old boy hostage in an underground bunker in rural Alabama on Monday and plucked the child to safety without injury, a local law enforcement official said. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson answers questions from the media during a press conference near Midland City, Alabama, February 4, 2013. Authorities killed a gunman holding a 5-year-old boy hostage in an underground bunker in rural Alabama on Monday and plucked the child to safety without injury, a local law enforcement official said. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson (L), looks on as FBI Special Agent Steve Richardson answers questions during a press conference near Midland City, Alabama, February 4, 2013. Authorities killed a gunman holding a 5-year-old boy hostage in an underground bunker in rural Alabama on Monday and plucked the child to safety without injury, a local law enforcement official said. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson addresses the media near Midland City, Alabama, February 4, 2013 in this image courtesy of NBC. REUTERS/NBC/Handout

FBI Special Agent in Charge Steve Richardson addresses the media near Midland City, Alabama, February 4, 2013 in this image courtesy of NBC. Authorities killed a gunman holding a 5-year-old boy hostage in an underground bunker in rural Alabama on Monday and plucked the child to safety without injury, a local law enforcement official said. REUTERS/NBC/Handout

MIDLAND CITY, Alabama U.S. authorities stormed an underground bunker in rural Alabama on Monday, rescuing a 5-year-old boy held hostage for nearly a week and leaving his kidnapper dead.

After a standoff of more than six days, FBI agents entered the bunker when they feared the child was in "imminent danger" at the hands of his abductor, who had killed a school bus driver, said Steve Richardson, special agent in charge in Mobile, Alabama.

The kidnapper, identified as 65-year-old Jimmy Lee Dykes, had previously allowed authorities to deliver medication, coloring books and toys to the kindergarten student, who is due to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday.

But negotiations deteriorated in the 24 hours before agents entered the bunker, Richardson told a news conference.

"Mr. Dykes was observed holding a gun," the FBI agent said.

Law enforcement officials would not confirm on Monday how Dykes died.

The standoff gripped a rural corner of southeast Alabama with dread, shuttering local schools and prompting prayers and vigils for the boy identified only as Ethan.

By all accounts, Dykes had taken him from the bus at random, reinforcing concerns that have been raised about U.S. school safety and gun violence since the December shooting deaths of 20 children and six adults at a Connecticut elementary school.

"It just shows you how close it can come," one of Dykes' neighbors, 42-year-old Angie Adams, said of the violence, adding she now plans one day to home school her 2-year-old daughter.

"We waited 10 years to have her and we would be devastated" if something happened, Adams said.

The drama near Midland City began when Dykes, a retired trucker who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War era, boarded a school bus ferrying more than 20 children home last Tuesday and demanded that the driver let a student off the bus, according to authorities.

PHYSICALLY UNHARMED

When driver Charles Albert Poland, 66, refused, Dykes shot him four times with a 9 mm handgun, local sheriff's department officials said.

"To Mr. Poland's family, we would like to express our condolences," Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson said. "Also our appreciation to a hero who through his brave actions saved many lives."

Dykes fled with the child to a homemade bunker equipped with a television and electric heaters on the man's property off a dirt road. Authorities would not confirm news reports that said negotiators had remained in contact with Dykes by talking through a PVC pipe connected to the underground shelter.

The child was being treated at a local hospital but appeared physically unharmed, Richardson said. He is said to suffer from Asperger's Syndrome and attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder.

"He's laughing, joking, playing, eating," Richardson said. "He's very brave. He's very lucky."

A local law enforcement source said a stun or flash grenade was detonated as part of the operation to free the boy, but further details were not immediately released.

Late on Monday, bomb technicians were clearing the crime scene and looking for explosives, said FBI Special Agent Jason Pack. Authorities said the investigation could take days to complete.

Law enforcement officials offered few insights about Dykes and their negotiations with him before the rescue.

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson said the gunman had a "very complex" story to tell.

"Based on our discussion with Mr. Dykes, he feels like he has a story that's important to him, although it's very complex," Olson said, without elaborating.

According to neighbors, the reclusive Dykes moved into the Midland City area about two years ago and was often seen patrolling the property where he lived in a trailer with a gun and flashlight at night.

He had been due to appear for a trial before a judge last Wednesday after his recent arrest on a menacing charge involving one of his neighbors.

Another neighbor, who said he grew up with Dykes and also served in the Navy around the same time, suspected the court case might have sparked his unraveling.

"When he kidnapped those kids, he was afraid of losing his property, his rights, his freedom and going to jail," said Mel Adams, who owns a used car lot.

But, Adams added, "We had no idea on Earth he would turn into a monster like this."

(Additional reporting by Tom Brown; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Cynthia Osterman and Xavier Briand)