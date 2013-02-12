Dr. Phil McGraw is shown with Jennifer Kirkland during a taped exclusive interview to be aired February 13, 2013 in this still image taken from video courtesy of CBS. REUTERS/CBS Television Distribution /Peteski Productions/Handout

Dr. Phil McGraw is shown with Jennifer Kirkland and six-year old Ethan Gilman during a taped exclusive interview to be aired February 13, 2013 in this still image taken from video courtesy of CBS. REUTERS/CBS Television Distribution /Peteski Productions/Handout

The mother of a boy held captive in an underground bunker in Alabama for nearly a week said her son saw his abductor get shot and killed by the law enforcement team who rescued him, according to an online clip of an interview set to air on "The Dr. Phil Show" on Wednesday.

"He says the Army came in and shot the bad man," said the boy's mother, identified by the talk show as Jennifer Kirkland.

The television interview marks the woman's first public appearance since a gunman killed her son's school bus driver on January 29 and fled with the boy to a shelter equipped with explosive devices on the man's rural property near Midland City in southeast Alabama.

Authorities rescued then-5-year-old Ethan Gilman unharmed after a six-day standoff with the kidnapper, 65-year-old Jimmy Lee Dykes.

FBI agents stormed the homemade bunker and shot and killed Dykes on February 4 after surveillance equipment showed him wielding a gun and looking agitated, law enforcement sources said.

The interview with host Phil McGraw airing on Wednesday will feature both the child, now 6, and his mother. In excerpts posted online, Kirkland said she asked to speak with Dykes during the standoff and wished she could have taken her son's place in the bunker.

She expressed worry about how he would cope with the ordeal.

"I'm scared of how he's going to take getting on a bus," she said.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; editing by Andrew Hay)