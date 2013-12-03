BIRMINGHAM, Alabama Police in Alabama said they are investigating whether a deadly shooting involving two University of Alabama fans after the school's top-ranked football team lost in dramatic fashion on Saturday was linked to the game.

Adrian Laroze Briskey, 28, is charged with murder after police say she shot and killed a mother of three at a party both women attended in Hoover, Alabama, to watch the Iron Bowl between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn University.

An argument that began in an apartment spilled into the parking lot, Hoover Police Captain Jim Coker said. Police said Briskey fired a gun, hitting and killing 36-year-old Michelle Shepherd, a caseworker for at-risk youth.

Police were working to confirm what led to the shooting involving the two Birmingham women and whether emotions about one of the biggest rivalries in college football played a role, Coker said.

"The fact is that it was an Iron Bowl party when this happened, so we have to look at that," he said.

Briskey was released from jail after posting $75,000 bail on Monday and is due in court for a hearing on January 8. Court records did not indicate she had an attorney.

Neketa Shepherd told Al.com that Briskey grew angry when Shepherd and her sister Michelle were joking around after an Auburn player caught a missed field goal and ran more than 100 yards for a winning touchdown on the last play of the game.

Auburn won the game 34-28 over the defending national champions.

"She was saying she was going to beat us up," Neketa Shepherd told the news website. "Somebody was saying, 'They don't care about Alabama.'"

Neketa Shepherd could not be reached by Reuters on Tuesday for comment.

