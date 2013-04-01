The Helo-1 helicopter is pictured at Hatcher Pass, Alaska, in this handout photo from 2008, courtesy of the Alaska State Troopers. REUTERS/Alaska State Troopers/Handout

ANCHORAGE, Alaska An Alaska State Troopers helicopter crashed during a rescue mission, killing all three people on board, officials said on Sunday.

Emergency workers reached the wreckage early on Sunday and found the bodies of the pilot, a state trooper and a snowmobiler who had been rescued after becoming stranded near the small town of Talkeetna.

The helicopter had failed to arrive at a rendezvous site to meet medics late on Saturday, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement.

