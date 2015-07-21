JUNEAU, Alaska An Alaska man flying over his daughter's weekend wedding reception died when the plane crashed after its landing gear struck trees, state police said.

The 54-year-old man's Cessna 206 crashed on Sunday evening in Trapper Creek, about 120 miles north of Anchorage, the Troopers said in an incident report.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator was en route to the crash site on Monday afternoon and had no further details, said regional supervisor Clint Johnson.

Johnson said the aircraft was about one-half mile away from the nearest road, so investigators need to use an all-terrain vehicle to get to the site.

The pilot's family has been notified and his body was delivered to the medical examiner's office, a state trooper report said.

