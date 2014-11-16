Alaska's Republican Governor Sean Parnell conceded defeat on Saturday more than a week after a closely contested election, saying it was in the state's best interest to move forward with an orderly transition to challenger Bill Walker.

Walker, an independent with a Democratic running mate, has claimed victory. He dropped his Republican Party affiliation and ran alongside Byron Mallott, who will become the lieutenant governor.

"It became clear that while a win ... was numerically possible, it is highly improbable," Parnell, who became governor in 2009 with the resignation of Sarah Palin, said in a statement.

The state's swearing-in date for the governor-elect is set for Dec. 1. "I deemed it in Alaskans' interest to begin coordinating transition activities now," Parnell said.

Walker said Parnell "graciously conceded the race in order to facilitate a smooth and efficient transition process."

Parnell, Palin's running mate in 2006, succeeded her after she resigned in 2009 following an unsuccessful 2008 run for vice president as John McCain's running mate.

He went on to win the 2010 election by 20 points. Palin endorsed Walker in the 2014 governor's race.

